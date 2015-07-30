UPDATE 2-Turkish central bank lifts inflation forecast, signals no sharp rate moves

* Governor gives forecasts in quarterly inflation report

By Asli Kandemir

ISTANBUL, July 30 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank made a slight upward revision to its year-end inflation forecast on Thursday and signalled no sharp interest rate moves were imminent, forecasting moderate economic growth in the second half and an improving current account gap.

Announcing the bank’s quarterly inflation report, Governor Erdem Basci also hinted at possible moves to simplify monetary policy, which has at times been criticised by investors for being too complicated.

Basci said the bank’s mid-point year-end inflation forecast now stood at 6.9 percent, up from 6.8 percent in its last report. It left its 2016 mid-point forecast at 5.5 percent.

He forecast inflation would be below 7 percent this month, but that keeping it there would require a joint effort by economic policymakers and not just the central bank.

Inflation would keep falling until September and then fluctuate until the end of the year, he said.

“We think the central bank’s projection is too optimistic even after today’s revision,” said Gokce Celik, economist at Finansbank, citing the impact of a looming U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike and ongoing uncertainty in Turkey’s domestic politics.

A U.S. rate hike, expected in September, would drain capital away from Turkey and make it harder to finance its stubborn energy import-driven current account deficit, which Basci said would narrow in the second half, although the improvement would be constrained by limited foreign demand.

At home, nearly two months on from a parliamentary election in which the AK Party failed to gain an overall majority, coalition talks have yielded little. Fears of a snap election loom over investors, while the launch of Turkish air strikes last week in Syria and Iraq have added extra uncertainty.

The lira has lost some 16 percent of its value to the dollar this year, and was trading at 2.7805 against to the U.S. currency at 1455 GMT from 2.7660 late on Wednesday.

The main BIST 100 share index closed up 0.25 percent at 78,271.49, while the benchmark 10-year government bond yield stood at 9.64 percent.

Basci said the bank was conducting a technical assessment of what the impact would be of using a single interest rate

The central bank’s current interest rate corridor encompasses four different rates for borrowing and lending, depending on parameters set daily by the bank.