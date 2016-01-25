FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish lira weakness no problem for now - presidential adviser
January 25, 2016 / 7:54 AM / 2 years ago

Turkish lira weakness no problem for now - presidential adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Jan 25 (Reuters) - A senior adviser to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said it was “impossible to negatively assess” the weakening lira until it trades at 3.05 to 3.07 against the dollar.

The central bank’s refusal to change interest rates at its last meeting shows the institution’s independence from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which has raised rates, Erdogan’s adviser Yigit Bulut also told state broadcaster TRT. Bulut has regularly called on the Turkish central bank to reduce rates.

The lira hovered near all-time lows last week as investors divert funds from riskier emerging market assets as the Fed raises rates and oil prices fall. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

