Turkish interest rates must be cut immediately - econmin

ISTANBUL, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank should immediately cut interest rates, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Tuesday, citing the country’s inflation target of 5 percent this year.

A vocal critic of the central bank’s policies, Zeybekci told broadcaster A Haber in an interview that rates could be cut to as low as 6 percent. The bank’s one-week repo rate currently stands at 8.25 percent.

Zeybekci also said Turkey could grow higher than expected in 2015 on the back of higher exports and domestic demand. The government’s medium-term programme forecasts 2015 growth of 4 percent. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)