FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish interest rates must be cut immediately - econmin
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 13, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 3 years ago

Turkish interest rates must be cut immediately - econmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank should immediately cut interest rates, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Tuesday, citing the country’s inflation target of 5 percent this year.

A vocal critic of the central bank’s policies, Zeybekci told broadcaster A Haber in an interview that rates could be cut to as low as 6 percent. The bank’s one-week repo rate currently stands at 8.25 percent.

Zeybekci also said Turkey could grow higher than expected in 2015 on the back of higher exports and domestic demand. The government’s medium-term programme forecasts 2015 growth of 4 percent. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.