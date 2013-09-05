FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Turkish economy minister criticises central bank lira policy
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 5, 2013 / 8:57 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Turkish economy minister criticises central bank lira policy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comment on central bank)

ISTANBUL, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Turkish Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan on Thursday criticised central bank dollar sales to defend the lira, saying they had failed to have a significant effect, and said he believed the bank should not hike its policy rate.

“You know that I‘m allergic to rate (hikes). Let me express my opinion that there are no changes needed in the policy rate, but I am not giving orders like some people would like to understand,” Caglayan told CNBC-e television.

The Turkish lira hit a new record low on Thursday amid concerns about the central bank’s ability to support the currency and on worries that potential military strikes on Syria could hurt the Turkish economy.

“The central bank injected around $6 billion to the market through interventions but was only able to move the lira by 1 kurus (0.01 lira),” Caglayan said.

“I don’t find the central bank’s intervention correct ... there is no point in arm wrestling.”

Caglayan also said the government’s medium-term targets for 2013, including inflation and exports, needed to be revised. The programme’s inflation target for this year is 5.3 percent.

Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.