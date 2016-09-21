FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Moody's: shock to Turkish economy from coup has largely dissipated
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 21, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Moody's: shock to Turkish economy from coup has largely dissipated

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes, background)

By Marc Jones

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The shock to Turkey's economy from the failed coup in July has largely dissipated, ratings agency Moody's said on Wednesday, adding it expected to conclude its rating review of the country within the next month.

Moody's put Turkey's credit rating on review for a possible downgrade to junk status on July 18, days after the coup attempt, but for financial markets at least calm has returned.

"It is certainly fair to say that the immediate shock from the coup has largely dissipated," Alastair Wilson, Moody's managing director of global sovereign risk, told Reuters.

"But Turkey's challenges remain longer-term, however," he said, pointing to the country's policymaking drives and the economy's sensitivities to external factors such as global interest rate shifts and capital flows.

It is the balance of those challenges against Turkey's strong government balance sheet and good economic growth that remains key.

"The outcome will reflect as much as anything else where we see the balance between those strengths and weaknesses," Wilson said.

Both Fitch and Moody's rate Turkey at the lowest investment grade. That allows its bonds to be bought by conservative funds that require a country to be classed investment grade by at least two of the major agencies.

However, if either of the two agencies cut their grades Turkey's average rating would be junk, since Standard & Poor's already has Ankara below the investment-grade threshold.

"Where that rating ends up is not going to be driven by high frequency signals like the exchange rate and short-term capital. It is what we think it means for the government's willingness and ability to carry on pushing through change," Wilson added

Additional writing by Karin Strohecker, editing by Nigel Stephenson, Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.