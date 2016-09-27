FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey does not plan specific measures after Moody's downgrade - deputy PM
#Financials
September 27, 2016

Turkey does not plan specific measures after Moody's downgrade - deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Turkey's economic reforms will continue but it does not plan any specific measures after rating agency Moody's downgraded it to "junk" status last week, Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli said in an interview on broadcaster NTV on Tuesday.

Moody's late on Friday cut its rating on Turkey's sovereign debt to non-investment grade, citing concerns about the rule of law following a failed coup in July and risks from a slowing economy.

Turkish assets were hit on Monday. The benchmark BIST 100 index fell almost 4 percent and the lira currency weakened. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Birsen Altayli, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
