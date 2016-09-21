FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's: shock to Turkish economy from coup has largely dissipated
#Market News
September 21, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

Moody's: shock to Turkish economy from coup has largely dissipated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The shock to Turkey's economy from the failed July 15 coup has largely dissipated, ratings agency Moody's said on Wednesday, adding it expected to conclude its rating review of the country within the next month.

"Turkey's problems remain longer-term however," Alastair Wilson, Moody's managing director of Global Sovereign Risk, told Reuters, pointing to the country's policymaking drives and the economy's sensitivities to global interest rate shifts.

Moody's said on July 18 it was putting Turkey's credit rating on review for a possible downgrade to junk status.

Both Fitch and Moody's rate Turkey at the lowest investment grade. This allows its bonds to be bought by conservative funds that require a country to be classed investment grade by at least two of the major agencies. (Reporting by Marc Jones, writing by Karin Strohecker, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

