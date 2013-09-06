FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey to cut 2014 growth target to 4 pct on Fed, Syria -officials
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 6, 2013 / 8:27 AM / in 4 years

Turkey to cut 2014 growth target to 4 pct on Fed, Syria -officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Turkey is likely to revise down its official growth target for 2014 to 4 percent from 5 due to an expected slowdown in the U.S. Fed’s stimulus programme, tensions in the Middle East, and the risk of higher oil prices, economy officials said on Friday.

“It’s impossible to overlook these risks,” one of the senior economy officials told Reuters, adding the risk of the war in neighbouring Syria spreading to regional countries and developments in Egypt were among the concerns.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.