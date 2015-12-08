FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey to continue to support private pensions despite cost -Deputy PM Simsek
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 8, 2015 / 9:23 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey to continue to support private pensions despite cost -Deputy PM Simsek

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Turkey’s government will continue to support the private pension system even though it is becoming costly, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Tuesday.

Simsek, the ruling AK Party’s economy czar, said the government’s support of the private pension system costs the budget up to 3.5 billion lira ($1.2 billion) a year. Simsek was speaking to members of an investment association in Istanbul. ($1 = 2.9147 liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.