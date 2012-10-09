FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish 2013 privatisation revenues seen at 4 bln lira
October 9, 2012 / 8:56 AM / 5 years ago

Turkish 2013 privatisation revenues seen at 4 bln lira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Turkey’s privatisation revenues were expected to be 4 billion lira ($2.2 billion) in 2013, Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Tuesday in announcing the government’s medium-term economic programme.  Energy imports were seen rising to $65.4 billion in 2015 from $59.1 billion in 2012.

Turkey sees its primary surplus rising to 23.2 billion lira in 2015, from 15.5 billion lira in 2012, aoccrding to the programme. ($1 = 1.8107 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin, Writing by Seda Sezer)

