Upward trend in Turkish interest rates inevitable but temporary, deputy PM says

ISTANBUL, May 12 (Reuters) - The recent upward trend in Turkish interest rates is inevitable due to current conditions, but this is temporary, Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli said on Friday.
Canikli, who was speaking at a banking association meeting in Istanbul, also said the government was aiming to bring the current account deficit to below 3 percent of GDP, and not let it exceed 4 percent.
