3 months ago
Upward trend in Turkish interest rates inevitable but temporary, deputy PM says
May 12, 2017 / 9:02 AM / 3 months ago

Upward trend in Turkish interest rates inevitable but temporary, deputy PM says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 12 (Reuters) - The recent upward trend in Turkish interest rates is inevitable due to current conditions, but this is temporary, Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli said on Friday.

Canikli, who was speaking at a banking association meeting in Istanbul, also said the government was aiming to bring the current account deficit to below 3 percent of GDP, and not let it exceed 4 percent.

Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Behiye Selin Taner and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler

