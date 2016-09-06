FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish interest rates must be lowered - Deputy PM Canikli
September 6, 2016 / 8:16 AM / a year ago

Turkish interest rates must be lowered - Deputy PM Canikli

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Interest rates must be lowered in Turkey and the government is in no doubt that the recent downward trend in rates will be lasting, Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli said on Tuesday.

He also said at a meeting with bankers that actions against companies in the wake of the July 15 coup attempt, with the TMSF state fund seizing control of some firms, had reduced the risk to the banking system to the minimum level. (Reporting by Ercan Gurses, Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

