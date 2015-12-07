FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia tensions could cost Turkey $9 billion -Deputy PM Simsek
December 7, 2015

Russia tensions could cost Turkey $9 billion -Deputy PM Simsek

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A worst-case scenario of “zero relations” with Russia would cost Turkey about $9 billion, and the current tension will likely shave 0.4 percent off annual output, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Monday.

Simsek, Turkey’s newly appointed economy czar, also told broadcaster NTV that the government may take “remedial steps” on plans to increase the minimum wage, although it would not be prepared to shoulder the entire cost of the hike. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Can Sezer; Writing by David Dolan)

