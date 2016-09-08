Turkey aims to drive up household, corporate savings - deputy PM

ANKARA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Turkey will drive up household and corporate savings with the help of "very strong" incentives and there will be no unnecessary government spending, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Thursday.

"The prime minister has ordered us to continue saving, and the government will keep it tight. With very strong incentives, household savings will increase, and the reforms will encourage corporate savings as well," Simsek, who is charged with oversight of the economy, said in the capital.

Economists have urged Turkey to boost its savings rate to help shift economic growth away from a reliance on consumption.