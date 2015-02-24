Turkey's Simsek sees investment, consumption picking up after June election

NEW DELHI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Tuesday he expected private investment and consumption, as well as foreign direct investment flows to Turkey, to pick up after a June parliamentary election.

Simsek also told Reuters in an interview that he expected the economy to meet the government’s growth forecast of 5 percent next year, partly on the back of a recovery in trading partners including Europe and partly on the back of “more supportive financial conditions”, including monetary policy. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Nidhi Verma; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)