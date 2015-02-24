FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Simsek sees investment, consumption picking up after June election
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 24, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 3 years ago

Turkey's Simsek sees investment, consumption picking up after June election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Tuesday he expected private investment and consumption, as well as foreign direct investment flows to Turkey, to pick up after a June parliamentary election.

Simsek also told Reuters in an interview that he expected the economy to meet the government’s growth forecast of 5 percent next year, partly on the back of a recovery in trading partners including Europe and partly on the back of “more supportive financial conditions”, including monetary policy. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Nidhi Verma; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.