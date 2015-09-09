FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish economy's biggest risk is political uncertainty -Finmin
September 9, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

Turkish economy's biggest risk is political uncertainty -Finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The biggest risk for Turkey’s economy is long-term political instability, which would be a recipe for budget and current account deficits, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a conference in Istanbul, Simsek said the economy would likely grow 3 percent in 2015, but warned prolonged political uncertainty could weaken strong public finances, which currently act as a buffer against economic shocks.

Simsek also said achieving a 5 pct inflation target could only happen with strong government, not through central bank intervention alone. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, writing by Jonny Hogg; editing by David Dolan)

