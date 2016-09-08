Turkey raises taxes on fuel, mineral oils; cuts home sales tax

ANKARA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Turkey has raised its special consumption tax on gasoline, diesel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and some mineral oils, while it has cut value added tax on home sales, a decree in the Official Gazette showed on Thursday.

Special consumption tax on gasoline and diesel will be increased by 0.2 lira per litre, while the value added tax on home sales will be reduced to 8 percent from 18 percent until March 31, 2017. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler)