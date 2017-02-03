FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish finance minister says to cut tax on white goods for 3 months
February 3, 2017 / 7:28 AM / 7 months ago

Turkish finance minister says to cut tax on white goods for 3 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Turkey will remove the special consumption tax on white goods for three months, Finance Minister Naci Agbal told the state-run Anadolu agency on Friday, in a bid to support domestic demand.

Shares in white goods maker Arcelik and Vestel were both up more than 3 percent on the plans.

Agbal also said taxes would be reduced on certain housing projects, which he said would boost the construction sector. (Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall)

