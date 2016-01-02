FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey hikes taxes on cigarettes, alcohol; electricity prices rise
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 2, 2016 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey hikes taxes on cigarettes, alcohol; electricity prices rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Turkey has hiked taxes on tobacco and alcohol for the new year, while its energy market regulator has also increased electricity prices as of Jan. 1 to fund investment and production.

Taxes on alcoholic beverages including beer, gin, vodka and raki have been raised by between 12 and 15 percent, according to an announcement in the Official Gazette late on Friday. The minimum fixed tax rate on cigarettes rose by five percent.

The moves come after Turkey increased the minimum wage by 30 percent as of Jan. 1, a step which the country’s labour minister said on Wednesday could add 0.5-0.8 percentage points to inflation.

The EPDK energy regulator meanwhile increased electricity prices by 6.8 percent for the first quarter to help fund investment in distribution, transmission and to help meet the cost of energy production, a senior energy official said.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Melih Aslan; Writing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.