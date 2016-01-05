FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey sees $1.2 bln of extra revenue in 2016 after tax hikes -senior official
January 5, 2016 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey sees $1.2 bln of extra revenue in 2016 after tax hikes -senior official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Turkey expects an additional 3.6 billion lira ($1.21 billion) of revenue this year after introducing tax hikes on alcohol and tobacco products, mobile phones and some highway and bridge tolls, a senior economy official said on Tuesday.

“The tax hike on alcoholic beverages and tobacco products will bring in an extra 3 billion lira. Tax hikes on mobile phones and tolls are expected to generate 300 million lira in additional revenue each,” the official told Reuters.

$1 = 2.99 liras Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley

