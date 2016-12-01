FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
UPDATE 1-Turkey hikes tax on cigarettes, alcoholic drinks - official gazette
December 1, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 9 months ago

UPDATE 1-Turkey hikes tax on cigarettes, alcoholic drinks - official gazette

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds government official, details, background)

ANKARA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Turkey has raised the special consumption tax on alcoholic drinks and tobacco products, according to a notice in the government's Official Gazette on Thursday, a move one official said would push up prices by some 3-6 percent.

The increase coincides with a sharp decrease in the lira currency, which is likely to stoke inflation, which at 7.16 percent is sharply above an official target of 5 percent.

The fixed tax on alcoholic drinks, excluding wine and similar beverages, will be increased by 10 percent. That is expected to push their prices up by 3-4 percent, the government official told Reuters following the announcement of the increases, which went into effect from Thursday.

Tobacco prices will increase by an average of 5-6 percent following a 0.07 lira ($0.02) hike in the tax on tobacco products, the official said. The price of a packet of cigarettes was set to rise by around 0.50 lira as a result of the tax move, he said

In November, the Turkish lira had its worst month since the 2008 financial crisis, hit by a resurgent U.S. dollar, and concern about a widening crackdown after a failed coup. ($1 = 3.4327 liras) (Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Mehmet Dinar; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

