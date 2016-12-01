FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Turkish tax hikes to push up tobacco, alcohol prices by 3-6 percent - gov't official
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
December 1, 2016 / 5:50 AM / 9 months ago

Turkish tax hikes to push up tobacco, alcohol prices by 3-6 percent - gov't official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A planned 10 percent hike in the fixed tax on alcoholic drinks is expected to push prices up by some 3-4 percent, a Turkish government official told Reuters on Thursday.

Speaking after tax hikes were announced in the country's Official Gazette publication, he also said the 0.07 lira ($0.02) hike in the fixed tax on tobacco products was seen lifting prices by some 5-6 percent on average. ($1 = 3.4322 liras) (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.