10 months ago
Foreign visitors to Turkey fall 33 percent in September - Tourism Ministry
October 27, 2016 / 8:30 AM / 10 months ago

Foreign visitors to Turkey fall 33 percent in September - Tourism Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The number of foreign visitors arriving in Turkey in September dropped 32.84 percent 2.86 million people, the Tourism Ministry said on Thursday, as attacks blamed on Islamic State and Kurdish militants this year scared away tourists.

Tourism, which adds about $30 billion to gross domestic product each year, has been hammered by the spate of bombings and by a diplomatic standoff with Russia earlier in the year, which normally sends 10 percent of Turkey's tourists.

Relations with Moscow began to improve in June when Turkey apologised for downing a Russian jet flying over Syria. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

