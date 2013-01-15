World Bank sees Turkish c/a deficit at 7 pct in 2013

ANKARA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Turkey’s current account deficit is expected to widen to 7 percent of national output this year from 6.8 percent in 2012, but is seen narrowing again to 6.8 percent in 2014, the World Bank said on Tuesday.

In an economic note on Turkey published twice yearly, the Bank said it expected the Turkish economy to grow 4 percent this year and 4.5 percent next, with the consumer price index inching down to 6.1 percent this year and 5.2 percent next. (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Nick Tattersall)