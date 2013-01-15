FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World Bank sees Turkish c/a deficit at 7 pct in 2013
January 15, 2013 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

World Bank sees Turkish c/a deficit at 7 pct in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Turkey’s current account deficit is expected to widen to 7 percent of national output this year from 6.8 percent in 2012, but is seen narrowing again to 6.8 percent in 2014, the World Bank said on Tuesday.

In an economic note on Turkey published twice yearly, the Bank said it expected the Turkish economy to grow 4 percent this year and 4.5 percent next, with the consumer price index inching down to 6.1 percent this year and 5.2 percent next. (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Nick Tattersall)

