Turkish economy minister sees no need for central bank to intervene on lira
March 10, 2015 / 8:12 AM / 3 years ago

Turkish economy minister sees no need for central bank to intervene on lira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, March 10 (Reuters) - Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Tuesday he did not see a need for the central bank to intervene in the foreign-exchange market after the lira’s recent record weakness.

The central bank should have cut interest rates before its monetary-policy committee meeting in February, Zeybekci also said in comments broadcast live on local television.

The lira has lost nearly 12 percent of its value against the dollar so far this year on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise its interest rates, reducing appetite for riskier emerging-market assets, and government officials’ criticism of central bank policy after it did not rapidly cut its rates.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Humeyra Pamuk, writing by Ayla Jean Yackley, Editing by Ece Toksabay

