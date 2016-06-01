European Investment Bank says to provide financing of 2.3-2.5 bln euros in Turkey in 2016

ISTANBUL, June 1 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank (EIB) will provide financing of between 2.3-2.5 billion euros ($2.57-$2.79 billion) this year in Turkey, its country representative, Massimo d'Eufemia, said on Wednesday.

It provided 2.3 billion euros in financing last year, he told reporters in Istanbul. EIB wants to provide financing for public-private healthcare projects in Gaziantep, Bursa and Manisa, he said.