Turkey's Tusiad business group wants government to reform, end polarisation

ISTANBUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Turkey’s largest business group Tusiad said on Monday the ruling AK Party should quickly implement political reforms after it won a strong parliamentary majority in an election on Sunday.

The government should also strengthen the European Union accession process, expand freedoms and democracy and end social polarisation, Tusiad said in an e-mailed statement, after four elections since March 2014.

Tusiad has on occasion clashed with President Tayyip Erdogan over his economic and political stances. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler)