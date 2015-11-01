FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 1, 2015 / 11:11 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish election outcome an opportunity for reform - finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Turkey has gained an opportunity for reforms after the ruling AK Party won back a parliamentary majority at a general election on Sunday, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said.

“Political uncertainty has decreased after the election results. Turkey has a great opportunity to carry out reforms,” Simsek told Reuters.

Months of political uncertainty, caused by the failure of coalition talks in the wake of an inconclusive election in June, have hit the lira currency and unnerved financial markets. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

