FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish prime minister says far-left suspect bombed pro-Kurdish party
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 21, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish prime minister says far-left suspect bombed pro-Kurdish party

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 21 (Reuters) - Turkish authorities believe a far-left militant was behind bomb attacks on two offices of a pro-Kurdish party ahead of a parliamentary election on June 7, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday.

Six people were wounded in the city of Adana at the offices of the leftist Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP). A simultaneous attack against HDP premises in the nearby town of Mersin did not cause injuries, officials said.

“The attacker is a terrorist who was arrested as part of the DHKP-C in the past,” Davutoglu told a crowd of ruling AK Party supporters at a rally in the Black Sea town of Sinop.

His comments were broadcast live by CNN Turk.

The outlawed Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front, or the DHKP-C, is a Marxist-Leninist group that has bombed Turkish police and U.S. interests in the past.

A statement from the Interior Ministry said police had identified a DHKP-C member who was behind the Adana and Mersin blasts and that he was now being sought by police.

There have been no claims of responsibility for the bombings, which were among 70 or so attacks on HDP offices and party members in the run-up to the June 7 vote, according to the HDP.

The HDP is seeking to gain enough support from voters beyond its Kurdish grassroots, especially progressives, to pass a 10 percent vote threshold and enter parliament.

Support for the HDP is limited by fears among many Turks it has links with the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has fought a 30-year insurgency against the state in which 40,000 people have been killed. A peace process designed to end the conflict is under way. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley and Gulsen Solaker; Editing by Daren Butler and Digby Lidstone)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.