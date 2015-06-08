FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P says Turkish election has no immediate sovereign rating impact
June 8, 2015

S&P says Turkish election has no immediate sovereign rating impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 8 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s said on Monday the outcome of Turkey’s general election had no immediate impact on its BB+ sovereign credit ratings on the country.

It said in a statement its current negative outlook on Turkey’s ratings reflects its view of the fiscal risks emanating from uncertain growth prospects. It said it could revise the outlook to “stable” if growth continued to rebalance and depended less heavily on external borrowing.

Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan

