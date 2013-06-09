FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Emlak GYO postpones bookbuilding amid market turbulence
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 9, 2013 / 5:27 PM / in 4 years

Turkey's Emlak GYO postpones bookbuilding amid market turbulence

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 9 (Reuters) - Turkish real estate firm Emlak Konut GYO said it had postponed book building for a secondary share offering (SPO) due to volatility in Turkish financial markets.

“The SPO has been postponed to a date where the conjuncture will be more suitable (...) due to fluctuation in domestic markets,” the company said in a statement late on Friday.

Turkish markets were volatile last week, with investor nerves rattled by a wave of anti-government protests. The main Istanbul stock index lost almost 15 percent over the week.

Emlak aims to raise paid-in capital to 3.8 billion lira ($2 billion) from 2.5 billion through the SPO.

Turkey’s largest housing developer said at the end of May that the price range would be 2.65-3.10 lira, which would make it one of the country’s biggest share offerings since last November’s secondary public offering by state-run lender Halkbank.

Emlak GYO, which builds residential properties including luxury high-rise apartments in cities across Turkey, is 75 percent owned by the Housing Development Administration of Turkey (TOKI) and 25 percent free float.

The Halkbank offering raised 4.51 billion lira. ($1 = 1.8730 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.