Turkey's Emlak GYO book building for share offer to start June 5
#Financials
May 31, 2013 / 6:42 AM / in 4 years

Turkey's Emlak GYO book building for share offer to start June 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 31 (Reuters) - Turkish real estate firm Emlak Konut GYO said late on Thursday book building for a secondary share offering (SPO) would run from June 5-7, with the aim of raising paid-in capital to 3.8 billion lira ($2 bln) from 2.5 billion.

Turkey’s largest housing developer said the price range would be 2.65-3.10 lira, which will make it one of the country’s biggest share offerings since last November’s secondary public offering by state-run lender Halkbank.

Emlak GYO, which builds residential properties including luxury high-rise apartments in cities across Turkey, is 75 percent owned by the Housing Development Administration of Turkey (TOKI) and 25 percent free float.

Trade in the firm’s shares has been halted during the book building process, the company said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.

The Halkbank offering raised 4.51 billion lira.

$1 = 1.8735 Turkish liras Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
