FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Turkey to halve its supply to private plants due to cold weather -sources
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 5, 2017 / 9:31 AM / 8 months ago

Turkey to halve its supply to private plants due to cold weather -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Turkey's state pipeline operator Botas will cut supply to gas-fired power plants by 50 percent as of Friday due to increased household demand in cold weather, energy industry sources said on Thursday, in a bid to free up more gas for households.

Three industrial sources said private gas-fired power plants were informed of Botas' measures, before a cold wave, expected to cause heavy snow, hits Turkey over the weekend.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.