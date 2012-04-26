FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's 2012 energy import bill may reach $65 bln-minister
April 26, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

Turkey's 2012 energy import bill may reach $65 bln-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 26 (Reuters) - Turkey’s energy import bill could easily rise to $65 billion from $54 billion a year earlier if the current high level of oil prices prevails, Turkey’s Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Thursday in a speech that addressed a Turkish-British Business Forum in Istanbul.

Turkey’s Central Bank said on Thursday it based its inflation forecasts on expectation of oil prices of $120 per barrel in 2012 and $115 per barrel in 2013.

Reporting by Evrim Ergin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

