Turkey's 2012 energy import bill may reach $65 bln-minister

ISTANBUL, April 26 (Reuters) - Turkey’s energy import bill could easily rise to $65 billion from $54 billion a year earlier if the current high level of oil prices prevails, Turkey’s Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Thursday in a speech that addressed a Turkish-British Business Forum in Istanbul.

Turkey’s Central Bank said on Thursday it based its inflation forecasts on expectation of oil prices of $120 per barrel in 2012 and $115 per barrel in 2013.