Foreign utilities look to sell some Turkey assets, hit by low prices, lira

By Asli Kandemir and Orhan Coskun

ISTANBUL, May 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s RWE and E.ON and Austria’s OMV are among utilities looking to offload Turkish power plants, bankers and industry sources say, as a tumbling lira and low electricity prices wipe out profits.

E.ON and its Turkish partner Sabanci Holding are looking to sell inefficient gas-fired plants in their joint venture Enerjisa, three sources familiar with the matter said.

Two industry sources said Unit Energy and Akkok Grup were looking to sell their energy assets, as was RWE which has a gas-fired plant in Western Turkey with a local partner.

Another source said OMV, the owner of Turkey’s biggest fuel retailer Petrol Ofisi, is looking to either sell a stake in its natural gas plant in Samsun or offload the whole power station.

Turkey’s natural gas power sector has had a roller-coaster ride in recent decades.

It went from almost nothing in 1970 to a peak of 55 percent of the power market a few years ago, before high gas prices from producers Iran and Russia pushed it back down to a 40-44 percent share, with the government turning to renewable energy sources and coal instead.

Overall, the Turkish energy sector, helped by government incentives, has expanded to a 70,000 megawatt (MW) capacity, which far outstrips demand and is driving down prices, in turn prompting foreign utilities to reconsider their positions.

But bankers say the would-be sellers, some of which are Turkey’s major energy players, may struggle to find buyers for their multi-billion dollar gas-fired plants in such an oversupplied electricity market where demand has been sagging.

The problem highlights the mismatch in Turkey’s power industry after economic growth failed to keep up with ambitious targets, leaving Turkey with the capability of generating more energy than it needs, at least for now.

“Nobody wants to buy into such an investment right now,” a senior official at a leading energy company said. “There is an oversupply and the demand is weak. Electricity prices are far below the production costs of gas-fired plants.”

There are 225 gas-fired power plants in Turkey, six with a capacity above 1000 MW and 46 over 100 MW.

While Turkey’s embattled lira has rallied over the past two weeks, it has still lost about 13 percent of its value against the dollar this year, hit by global economic trends and domestic political uncertainty.

This means energy companies who financed their currently unprofitable gas plants with foreign exchange loans are now struggling to service their debts. One senior banker said they are coming under pressure to sell plants to boost cash flow.

“Though banks are advising companies to sell their assets, companies seem like they would have trouble finding buyers,” the banker said. (Additional reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu in Ankara; writing by Jonny Hogg; editing by Humeyra Pamuk and David Clarke)