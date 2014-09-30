Turkey hikes natural gas prices 9 pct from October - minister

ISTANBUL, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Turkey will hike electricity and natural gas prices by 9 percent from October, Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said on Tuesday, blaming a weaker lira currency for the price hikes in the heavily import-dependent country.

The hikes are expected to put further pressure on already stubborn inflation. Much of Turkey’s electricity is generated using natural gas, meaning the price rise is likely to have a significant impact on household energy bills. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)