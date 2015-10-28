FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Enerjisa to sell three plants with nearly 900 MW output -sources
#Funds News
October 28, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Enerjisa to sell three plants with nearly 900 MW output -sources

Asli Kandemir

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Enerjisa, a joint venture between Sabanci Holding and Germany’s E.ON, plans to sell three hydroelectric power plants to consolidate its portfolio and cut its debt and has mandated bankers to lead the sale, three sources told Reuters.

Enerjisa has put the 400 megawatt (MW) Pervari, 280 MW Alpaslan and 168.4 MW Incir plants, all of which are still under construction, up for sale, the sources told Reuters, declining to be identified because the information is not yet public.

The three plants are expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2018, according to the company’s website.

“The sale represents an optimisation of Enerjisa’s portfolio. It also wants to cut its indebtedness,” one of the sources said.

Enerjisa declined to comment. (Writing by Asli Kandemir; Editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
