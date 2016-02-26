FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erdogan calls for Islamic banking to make up 25 percent of Turkish banking
February 26, 2016

Erdogan calls for Islamic banking to make up 25 percent of Turkish banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 26 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Turkey’s government would give every support to the domestic Islamic finance system and called for the share of Islamic banking to be raised to 25 percent of the overall sector.

In a speech at a ceremony to launch an Islamic finance bank in Istanbul, Erdogan also renewed his criticism of high “double digit” interest rates, saying rates needed to be used “morally” if Turkey is to have a strong economy. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)

