Turkey's PM Erdogan says recordings 'treacherous attack'
February 25, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 4 years ago

Turkey's PM Erdogan says recordings 'treacherous attack'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday voice recordings purportedly of him telling his son to dispose of large sums of money on the day news broke of a graft inquiry were a "treacherous attack" on his office.

In a speech to his ruling AK Party deputies in parliament, Erdogan also said the recordings, which appeared on YouTube late on Monday, were a "shameless montage," suggesting they were faked composites of his voice and that of his son Bilal. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Gulsen Solaker, writing by Daren Butler and Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
