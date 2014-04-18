FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erdogan challenges social media in top Turkish court - media
#Market News
April 18, 2014 / 5:21 PM / 3 years ago

Erdogan challenges social media in top Turkish court - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, April 18 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan applied to Turkey’s constitutional court on Friday to challenge the alleged violation of his and his family’s rights by social media, broadcaster CNN Turk and other media said.

His government blocked Twitter and YouTube in March, drawing international condemnation, after audio recordings, purportedly showing corruption in his inner circle, were leaked on their sites. YouTube remains blocked.

Friday’s media reports could not immediately be confirmed.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Mark Heinrich

