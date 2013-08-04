Turkish court to announce verdicts in Ergenekon conspiracy case

* Nearly 300 people accused of coup plot against Erdogan

* Battleground in fighting between Erdogan and secularists

* Authorities ban protest by defendants’ supporters

By Daren Butler

ISTANBUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - A Turkish court will pass judgment on Monday on nearly 300 defendants accused of plotting to topple the government in a battleground case in the decade-long conflict between Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and Turkey’s secularist establishment.

Security forces set up barricades around the courthouse in the Silivri jail complex, west of Istanbul, to tighten security after the defendants’ supporters vowed to hold a demonstration against the five-year trial that has exposed deep divisions in Turkish society.

Prosecutors say an alleged network of secular arch-nationalists, code-named Ergenekon, pursued extra-judicial killings and bombings in order to trigger a military coup, an example of the anti-democratic forces which Erdogan says his Islamist-rooted AK Party has fought to stamp out.

Critics, including the main opposition party, have said the charges are trumped up, aimed at stifling opposition and taming the secularist establishment which has long dominated Turkey. It says the judiciary has been subject to political influence in hearing the case.

Ahead of the verdict, state authorities banned protests at the court, and police on Saturday raided offices of a secularist association, political party and television channel, detaining 20 people for calling for demonstrations.

Among the 275 defendants accused in the case are retired armed forces commander Ilker Basbug and other military officers, politicians, academics and journalists. They deny the charges.

The threat of a coup is not far-fetched: the secularist military staged three coups in Turkey between 1960 and 1980 and pushed the first Islamist-led government out of office in 1997.

But Erdogan has gradually chipped away at the army’s influence since his AK Party first came to power in 2002, including in the courts with the Ergenekon case and the separate “Sledgehammer” plot.

Last September, the court in Silivri sentenced more than 300 military officers to jail on charges of plotting to overthrow Erdogan a decade ago in “Sledgehammer”.

The government’s control over NATO’s second largest army was clearly illustrated on Saturday when Ankara appointed new military commanders in an overhaul of its top ranks, forcing the retirement of a senior general regarded as a government critic.

The Turkish public initially widely welcomed the trial on the grounds it would bring to account the country’s “Deep State” - an undefined network of secularists long believed to have been pulling the strings of power in Turkey.

As the trial has advanced criticism has grown, however. The European Commission has also expressed concern.

The court is expected to begin reading the Ergenekon judgment on Monday morning but the exact timing was uncertain. Prosecutors have demanded life sentences for 64 of the defendants. Any defendants found guilty were expected to appeal.