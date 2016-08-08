FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2016 / 9:41 AM / a year ago

EU migrant deal not possible if Turkey's demands not met - Erdogan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Turkey's migration agreement with the European Union "will not be possible" if the EU does not keep its side of the deal on visa waivers, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has told France's Le Monde newspaper.

"The European Union is not behaving in a sincere manner with Turkey," Erdogan said in comments published on Monday, noting that the visa waiver for Turkish citizens was supposed to kick in on June 1.

"If our demands our not satisfied then the readmissions will no longer be possible," Erdogan said. (Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Louise Ireland)

