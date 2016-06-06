FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deputy PM says cancelling readmission deal with EU not on Turkey's agenda
June 6, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

Deputy PM says cancelling readmission deal with EU not on Turkey's agenda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, June 6 (Reuters) - Turkey is not considering cancelling an agreement with the European Union to readmit migrants who had previously crossed into bloc illegally from Turkey, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday.

“It is now the EU’s turn to fulfill its responsibilities. I believe it will act in line with the deal as Turkey has done so much for it. Cancellation of the deal is not on our agenda, and we will continue to do our part for the deal to succeed,” Kurtulmus told reporters after a meeting of cabinet ministers. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by David Dolan)

