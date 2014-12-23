EU's Tusk tells Erdogan to respect judicial process

BRUSSELS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Donald Tusk, president of the European Council of EU leaders, spoke to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday about how to improve relations as well as about recent detentions of journalists in Turkey and a need for fair hearings.

In a pointed statement couched in cautious diplomatic language, a week after sharp exchanges between the bloc and its prospective Muslim member, Tusk said: “It was a good opportunity to discuss ways to further strengthen the relations between the European Union and Turkey, which is a common priority. I welcomed Turkey’s recently adopted EU strategy and expressed my hope that good progress will be made in 2015.”

Praising Turkey for taking in refugees in Syria, the former Polish prime minister added: ”We also discussed developments in Turkey, including recent detentions and the importance of an impartial and transparent process in this regard.

“We agreed to remain in close contact and both looked forward to a meeting at the earliest possible opportunity.” (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Barbara Lewis)