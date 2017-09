ANKARA, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Turkey’s treasury mandated banks for a re-tap of a dollar-denominated April 2043 eurobond, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

It mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas and JP Morgan Securities for the issue. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Nick Tattersall)