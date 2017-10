ISTANBUL, May 21 (Reuters) - Istanbul Stock Exchange Chairman Ibrahim Turhan said on Monday that the bourse may hold a strategic stake sale before a public offering and that Deutsche Boerse was among those interested in this process.

Turhan told a news conference that he could not give a date for a public offering but that it would be held as soon as possible. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing By Ayla Jean Yackley)