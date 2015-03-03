UPDATE 3-Turkey stock exchange to go public in bid to jump-start equity market

(Adds analyst comment, details on investor base)

By Ece Toksabay and David Dolan

ISTANBUL, March 3 (Reuters) - Turkish stock exchange Borsa Istanbul said on Tuesday it plans to go public, in Ankara’s latest move to bolster its $220 billion equity market which has punched below its weight for years.

Borsa Istanbul, the country’s only stock exchange, plans to list up to 43 percent of its capital through the sale of most of the shares now held by the national Treasury.

Turkey has joined the list of the world’s top 20 economies, thanks to years of solid growth, but its equity market has not kept up, with the bulk of trade centred around a handful of large-cap stocks.

Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said in January he wanted Istanbul to break into the ranks of the world’s top 10 financial hubs, an ambitious target given the challenge from other emerging market rivals such as Dubai.

The bourse, which has previously said it planned to privatise, did not say how it would spend the proceeds from the capital raising. But it could look to bolster its technology as other exchanges around the world have been doing, to help it compete for business from hedge funds and high-frequency traders.

It could also extend the reach of its own equity investments. Borsa Istanbul already has stakes in smaller exchanges in central Asia and eastern Europe, including in Kyrgyzstan and Montenegro.

“There are a lot of fundamental issues with the equity markets and the underlying economy in Turkey that possibly need to be improved before it can become a competitor” with exchanges such as Dubai, said Anshuman Jaswal of research and consulting firm Celent.

To start, Turkey needs to build up a base of retail investors, bolster its fledgling asset management industry and channel more investment toward shares of smaller companies, he said.

At $220 billion, Istanbul’s stock market is the world’s 29th largest, lagging behind some emerging market rivals. The Johannesburg market is worth more than four times that, even though South Africa’s economy is less than half the size of Turkey‘s.

“There is a mismatch between the complexity and size of the Turkish economy and the size of its capital markets,” consultancy Oliver Wyman said in a 2014 report, which also said Turkey’s equity market could easily double in size.

The public offering is expected to be completed by the end of this year, with a possible extension through 2016, it said.

The Treasury owns 49 percent of the exchange, with 36.6 owned by the bourse itself. Nasdaq OMX owns 5 percent, while the Turkish Capital Markets Association owns 1.3 percent. (Editing by Nick Tattersall, Jane Merriman and Pravin Char)