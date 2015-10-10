Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition says targeted in blasts, toll may rise

ISTANBUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Turkey’s pro-Kurdish opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) said its members had been specifically targeted in suspected twin suicide bombings at a peace rally in Ankara on Saturday and warned the death toll may rise, with many seriously injured.

“Just after the beginning of the march, at about 10:04 am, two bomb attacks occurred among the HDP cortege. For this reason, it is understood that the main target of the attacks was HDP,” the party said in a statement.

“Many of the injured people are heavily injured, so there is a fear that the number of dead people may increase,” it said, giving the same casualty toll of at least 30 dead and 126 injured as the interior ministry.