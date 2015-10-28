Turkish prosecutor says strong evidence Islamic State cell behind bombings

ISTANBUL, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Turkish prosecutors said on Wednesday there was strong evidence that an Islamic State cell in the southeastern city of Gaziantep carried out a string of bomb attacks culminating in a double suicide bombing which killed more than 100 people in Ankara.

In a written statement, the Ankara prosecutor’s office said digital evidence indicated the Ankara bombers staged the attack to undermine political stability and delay a Nov. 1 parliamentary election.