Turkey sees Islamic State hand in Ankara bombings - security sources
October 11, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey sees Islamic State hand in Ankara bombings - security sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Initial indications suggest Islamic State was responsible for twin bombings in the Turkish capital Ankara and investigations are focusing on the radical Islamist group, two senior Turkish security sources told Reuters on Sunday.

One of the sources said Saturday’s bombings, which a pro-Kurdish opposition party said had killed 128 people, bore striking similarities to a suicide bombing in July in the town of Suruc near the Syrian border, also blamed on Islamic State.

“This attack was in the style of Suruc and all the signs are that it was a copy of that attack ... the signs point to ISIL (Islamic State),” the source said on condition of anonymity.

“All signs indicate that the attack may have been carried out by ISIL. We are completely focused on ISIL,” the second source told Reuters. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Daren Butler)

